Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

de REGT, ANDY (ADRIAAN) Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at his Hockley farm, Rabbit Run, in his 90th year. Andy was husband to his beloved Joanne, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. A proud Canadian, but also a proud Dutchman, he was born to Piet and Cornelia de Regt in Zeeland, a southern province of the Netherlands in the village of Kloetinge, on the 17th of December 1929. After the Second World War, he and his brother Hugh sailed to Canada on the SS Waterman in search of new opportunities. After several varied and difficult endeavours, he became one of the founding partners and driving forces behind the KAFKO-PONDEX Company. With much dedication, entrepreneurship and grinding hard work, he was instrumental in growing the company into the largest manufacturer of inground swimming pools in North America. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughters Kerri (spouse Brian) and Jaynie (spouse Chris), step-sons Cliff (spouse Judy) and Jim (spouse Corina). He is Pa to his grandchildren Courtney, Colleen, Valerie, Darcy and Patrick. He is Opa to his grandchildren Cheryl (spouse Dan) and Michael (spouse Kayleigh). He is Great-Opa to his great-grandchildren Ava, Sam and Iris. Andy is survived by his siblings Wim and Jack de Regt, Janny deWitte and all his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Jan, Hugh, and Piet DeRegt. Andy loved his family dearly and he will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Richard Nishikawa and Palliative Care Nurse Becky. The Funeral Service will be held at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Friday, May 24, 2019. Andy's family will be welcoming guests at 2:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences may be made through



