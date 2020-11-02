DUTCHER, ANEITA It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Aneita Mary Elizabeth Dutcher (known as Anita). Born May 11, 1929 – Deceased October 29, 2020 at Scarborough Grace Hospital with complications related to Covid-19. Anita was predeceased by father - Preston N. Dutcher (1939), mother - Violet Luella Hanna (1978), infant brother (1934). A private family celebration of life will be held. Anita will be laid to rest at the Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery - date to be determined. Donations can be made to Diabetes Canada or SickKids Foundation.



