SHOPOFF, ANGEL Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Loving and dedicated husband to Helen. Dearest tate of Mary (Albert) Kovacs. Devoted dedo to Michael and Alexander. Angel was a proud and brilliant civil engineer. One of his greatest accomplishments was being in charge of the construction of the Burlington Skyway. He worked for the Ministry of Transportation for over 30 years. Friends and family may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, October 9th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral service to be held in the chapel on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment Elgin Mills Cemetery, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2019