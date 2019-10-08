Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANGEL SHOPOFF. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

SHOPOFF, ANGEL Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Loving and dedicated husband to Helen. Dearest tate of Mary (Albert) Kovacs. Devoted dedo to Michael and Alexander. Angel was a proud and brilliant civil engineer. One of his greatest accomplishments was being in charge of the construction of the Burlington Skyway. He worked for the Ministry of Transportation for over 30 years. Friends and family may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, October 9th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral service to be held in the chapel on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment Elgin Mills Cemetery, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

