Angela Ann MULLEN

MULLEN, Angela Ann Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late John Mullen. Loving mother of Aidan (Paula), Sean (Naomi), Colette Souvage (Michael) and Paul. Devoted grandma of Mark, Liadan and Aubrey. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Prayers 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 263 Roncesvalles Ave., on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.turnerporter.ca as well as wishes to make a charitable donation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019
