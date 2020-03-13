Home

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
1415 Royal York Rd.
Toronto, ON
ANGELA CAPPIELLO Obituary
CAPPIELLO, ANGELA Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 82. Predeceased by her sons Jack and Vince. Beloved wife of Joseph for 62 wonderful years. Loving Nonna of Joe, Angelina and Bob. Dear mother-in-law of Maggie. Angela will be forever loved by all who knew her. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., Toronto, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Mausoleum. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020
