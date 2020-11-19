1/1
DE LUCA, ANGELA (nee MIRRETTA - BARONE) 1933 - 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dearest angel, Angela De Luca. God called on Angela at the age of 87 years and she passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gabriele De Luca. Loving mother to Joseph, and Domenic (Viviana). Adored grandmother to Andrea (Jenna) and Adamo. Cherished great-grandmother to Everly and Francesca. Loyal sister to Camillo, Concetta, Nicola, Assunta, and sister-in-law to Domenico (Anna). Predeceased by her brother Francesco and sister Maria. Devoted aunt to Rita, Enzo (Linda), Domenico Mirretta – Barone (Marisa), Paul (Carm) and Tanya (Marco). Angela will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her extended family and friends both here in Canada and in Italy. In memory of Angela De Luca, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. May she rest in peace.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
