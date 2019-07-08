DIMITROFF, ANGELA November 18, 1934 - July 4, 2019 After a short but courageous battle with cancer, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family July 4, 2019 at the age of 84. Predeceased by her husband Louis. Cherished mother of Patricia, Phillip, and Margaret (Barry). Long and proud retired employee of the Peel Board of Education. Also survived by her sisters Alexandra, Beverly and brother Pando. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Visitation July 9, 2019 (10 a.m.) followed by Funeral Service (11 a.m.), Interment and Reception at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON M4T 2V8. We are so grateful and blessed to have had her in our lives. She will be forever missed by her three stars, but her love and her kind spirit will live on eternally in everyone who knew her. Please visit www.etouch.ca for further information.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019