FABJAN, Angela June 11, 1943 – May 2, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Fabjan, beloved wife of the late Ivan. She always put her family first before her own needs. She was strong and determined but cancer took her too early. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. She was a loving mother to her children Barbara Miklavcic (Daniel), Irene Blas (Eddie) and Roman Fabjan. She loved her role as Nana to her grandchildren Tonya, Julia, Anthony, Amelia, Ivan, Aiden and Peyton. You will always be in our hearts forever, rest in peace mom. Visitation will be on Monday, May 6th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W, Etobicoke. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 739 Brown's Line, Etobicoke on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. Messages of condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019