Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela FABJAN. View Sign Service Information Ridley Funeral Home 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3 (416)-259-3705 Obituary

FABJAN, Angela June 11, 1943 – May 2, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Fabjan, beloved wife of the late Ivan. She always put her family first before her own needs. She was strong and determined but cancer took her too early. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. She was a loving mother to her children Barbara Miklavcic (Daniel), Irene Blas (Eddie) and Roman Fabjan. She loved her role as Nana to her grandchildren Tonya, Julia, Anthony, Amelia, Ivan, Aiden and Peyton. You will always be in our hearts forever, rest in peace mom. Visitation will be on Monday, May 6th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W, Etobicoke. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 739 Brown's Line, Etobicoke on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. Messages of condolence may be placed at



FABJAN, Angela June 11, 1943 – May 2, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Fabjan, beloved wife of the late Ivan. She always put her family first before her own needs. She was strong and determined but cancer took her too early. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. She was a loving mother to her children Barbara Miklavcic (Daniel), Irene Blas (Eddie) and Roman Fabjan. She loved her role as Nana to her grandchildren Tonya, Julia, Anthony, Amelia, Ivan, Aiden and Peyton. You will always be in our hearts forever, rest in peace mom. Visitation will be on Monday, May 6th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W, Etobicoke. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 739 Brown's Line, Etobicoke on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. Messages of condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close