FRANCONE, ANGELA (LINA) Passed away peacefully on her 96th birthday, December 8, 2019. Angela was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Vito. She will be missed by her sons Michael (Mary) and Nick (Susan) and her beloved grandchildren Mark (Sandy), Andrew (Jenna), Vito (Radostina) and Mary. Visitation will take place at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham (northeast corner 404 and 16th Ave.), on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 12, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 3898 Highway #7, East Markham, entombment at Forest Lawn Mausoleum & Cremation Center to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Lung Association of Ontario. Special thank you to the staff and doctors at Michael Garron Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019