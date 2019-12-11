ANGELA (LINA) FRANCONE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANGELA (LINA) FRANCONE.
Service Information
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON
L6C 3G1
(905)-887-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Justin Martyr Parish
3898 Highway #7
East Markham, ON
View Map
Obituary

FRANCONE, ANGELA (LINA) Passed away peacefully on her 96th birthday, December 8, 2019. Angela was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Vito. She will be missed by her sons Michael (Mary) and Nick (Susan) and her beloved grandchildren Mark (Sandy), Andrew (Jenna), Vito (Radostina) and Mary. Visitation will take place at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham (northeast corner 404 and 16th Ave.), on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 12, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 3898 Highway #7, East Markham, entombment at Forest Lawn Mausoleum & Cremation Center to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Lung Association of Ontario. Special thank you to the staff and doctors at Michael Garron Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.