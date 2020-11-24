HORVAT, Angela (nee KREFT) 1930 - 2020 It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Angela Horvat. She died peacefully, in her 90th year, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Dom Lipa Nursing Home in Etobicoke, Ontario. She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Judith Horvat, two nephews Andrej and Daniel Horvat, their respective families, relatives in Mota, Slovenia and her friends and loved ones in Toronto's Slovenian community. Angela was born on December 19, 1930, in Strocja Vas, Slovenia. She met the love of her life, Ivan, at a young age, got married and hurried off to Canada, in search of a better life. And that she found! Angela spent most of her career working as a seamstress. She and Ivan lived in Toronto at first, but then settled in Mississauga. She loved tending to their garden and spending time with friends and family. She and Ivan were active members of the Slovenian community in Toronto and loved attending picnics at The Slovenian Hunters and Anglers Club, as well as Holiday Gardens. She will be remembered as a warm, caring person and a devout catholic. A private family graveside will be held at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be placed at ridleyfuneralhome.com