TODD, ANGELA JOSEPHINE (nee GABRIEL) July 7, 1934 – October 21, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Angela Josephine Todd (nee Gabriel) at Stirling Manor Nursing Home, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Angela was born in Regina, SK, and predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Matilda Gabriel (nee Thauberger) and siblings Leonard, Edith and Joan Gabriel (NYC). Beloved wife of 60 years to David. Loving and devoted mother of Diana (Ian) Hancock, Paul (Diane) Todd, and Steven Todd. Proud grandma of Gemma and Kiri Wilson-Todd, Jennifer (Kyle) MacAulay, great-grandma to 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Jacqueline Todd, Shirley (Ray) Hope and predeceased sisters Sadie Todd, Eleanor (Al) McGee, Adeline (Jack) MacDonald and Lena, aka Bootsie (Reg) Foster. Cousin, aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews and dear friend to the Fraser family. Angela led a rich life. At age 9, she was a piano prodigy. At 19, she moved to Toronto where she attained her ARCT at the Royal Conservatory of Music. She then met the love of her life where they married in 1956. She and David (a bass opera singer with the Canadian Opera Company) won first prize at every Toronto Kiwanis Music Festival they entered in the 1950s and 60s. Angela was also a wonderful homemaker, fabulous cook, gifted artist and piano teacher. She also volunteered at Holy Cross Parish in Toronto, as organist and choir master for 15 years before becoming a devoted parishioner of St. Martin de Porres RC Church (Scarborough). In her mid-50s, she entered the workforce and joined Zurich Canada. She often spoke fondly of her colleagues and years spent there. The family would like to express their thanks and deep appreciation to Father Don Oberwarth of St. James the Minor Roman Catholic Church and the devoted staff at Stirling Manor Nursing Home over the past few years for taking such good care of her. Cremation has already taken place. Family and friends are invited to attend Angela's Celebration of Life mass at St. James the Minor RC Church, 236 Edward St., Stirling, ON, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment of both her and her beloved David at the church's cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Humane Society or Stirling Manor Nursing Home. Arrangements are under the care of STIRLING FUNERAL CHAPEL, 87 James St., Stirling (613-395-2424). Condolences, photographs and memories may be forwarded through www.rushnellfamilyservices.com