|
|
JONES, Angela Lynn Angela Lynn Jones passed away peacefully with family at her side at the Trillium hospital on January 10, 2020 at the age of 58 after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. Her parents, Connie and David Jones, her brother Brian and her nephews, David, Kyle and Brendan, will remember her as the rock and sunshine of their lives. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke. Angela's funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 15th at 1:00 p.m. at St John's Dixie Cemetery, 737 Dundas St. E., Mississauga. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angie's favourite charities: World Wildlife Fund, Sick Kids Hospital or the Etobicoke Humane Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 13, 2020