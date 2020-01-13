Home

Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
More Obituaries for Angela JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Lynn JONES

Angela Lynn JONES Obituary
JONES, Angela Lynn Angela Lynn Jones passed away peacefully with family at her side at the Trillium hospital on January 10, 2020 at the age of 58 after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. Her parents, Connie and David Jones, her brother Brian and her nephews, David, Kyle and Brendan, will remember her as the rock and sunshine of their lives. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke. Angela's funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 15th at 1:00 p.m. at St John's Dixie Cemetery, 737 Dundas St. E., Mississauga. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angie's favourite charities: World Wildlife Fund, Sick Kids Hospital or the Etobicoke Humane Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 13, 2020
