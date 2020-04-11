|
|
QUINNEY, ANGELA MARIE (nee VOLPE) It is with great sadness that the family announce that Angela passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with melanoma, in her 70th year on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved wife for 48 years of Rick. Proud mother of Lisa Quinney (Daniel Kocmiel) and Jason Quinney (Katelyn Gogan). She will be sadly missed but never forgotten by her grandchildren: Parker, Makenna, Kingston and Isabella. She will be fondly remembered by: her brothers Frank Volpe (Jill) and Mike Volpe (Cyndy); sister Vickie Croley (Brian); brother-in-law Rob Quinney (Diane); and sister-in-law Merryl Crowe (Dave). Sadly, she was recently predeceased by her sister-in-law Kathy Arnold (Mike). She will be lovingly remembered by her close friends, cousins, nieces and nephews of both the Quinney and Volpe families. Angela was predeceased by her parents Paul (2005) and Vickie (2017). She grew up in Port Credit and Lorne Park, Ontario. She met Rick, the love of her life at Lorne Park Secondary School. She was a dental assistant and worked in the bond trading department for Greenshield prior to having her children then focused on being a loving stay at home mother to her children. Ange and Rick shared a fulfilling life in Mississauga, London, Brampton and Georgetown before recently moving to Horseshoe Valley where she enjoyed the company of many friends. Ange was an incredible woman who was very loving and strong. She will be remembered for her kind heart, gentle spirit, incredible strength, outgoing personality and her special way of connecting with those she cared for. Heartfelt thanks to the many doctors and nurses in the cancer center at Royal Victoria Hospital and the nurses at Bayshore Home Care Solutions for their great care and kindness. There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date. Service took place ONLINE ONLY via livestream at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 starting at 12 p.m. Private family interment to take place at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in memory of Angela may be made to the . Livestream recording may be viewed from the Funeral Home website. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com You still live in the hearts and minds of the loving family and friends you have left behind.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020