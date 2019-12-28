Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela MAZZONNA. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

MAZZONNA, Angela (nee ANTONINI) On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, Angela Mazzonna left us for her new home with God. To her family she was known as Angelina, born on January 23, 1928, the youngest daughter of six children in the town of Poggio Nativo, Italy. Married in 1950, she worked in Rome along with her husband Luigi (deceased December 19, 2010) and together in 1959, they immigrated to Canada with their two sons, Emilio and Giancarlo. Soon after she worked in factories and always enjoyed it, especially the camaraderie with people from all over the world, whether packaging meats at Caldwell Foods, cookies at Primo Biscuits, or toys at Levy Industries' toy factory. She also became a silk screener at Argo Bowling and for many years, until her retirement in 1993, worked at York University as a Custodian. Angelina demonstrated a quiet wisdom, somehow being very perceptive, bridging her past experience and observations when giving advice to her family. And for all 60 years in Canada, she took great pride in cooking the foods from her Italian region while embracing the ideas from not just other parts of Italy but from the modern chefs performing in her favourite TV shows. Beloved mother-in-law to Emilio's wife Judith Morris and Giancarlo's wife Cyndy Dunn and loving "Nonna", she wanted nothing more than visits together with her extended family including grandson Alexander and his mother Angela (née Indovina), granddaughters Alison, Heather, Kristen, grandson Gianluca and his sister Milena (Canizares). Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., at Goulding, south of Steeles). A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church (191 Wade Gate, Thornhill). Entombment to follow at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Radio Maria (



MAZZONNA, Angela (nee ANTONINI) On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, Angela Mazzonna left us for her new home with God. To her family she was known as Angelina, born on January 23, 1928, the youngest daughter of six children in the town of Poggio Nativo, Italy. Married in 1950, she worked in Rome along with her husband Luigi (deceased December 19, 2010) and together in 1959, they immigrated to Canada with their two sons, Emilio and Giancarlo. Soon after she worked in factories and always enjoyed it, especially the camaraderie with people from all over the world, whether packaging meats at Caldwell Foods, cookies at Primo Biscuits, or toys at Levy Industries' toy factory. She also became a silk screener at Argo Bowling and for many years, until her retirement in 1993, worked at York University as a Custodian. Angelina demonstrated a quiet wisdom, somehow being very perceptive, bridging her past experience and observations when giving advice to her family. And for all 60 years in Canada, she took great pride in cooking the foods from her Italian region while embracing the ideas from not just other parts of Italy but from the modern chefs performing in her favourite TV shows. Beloved mother-in-law to Emilio's wife Judith Morris and Giancarlo's wife Cyndy Dunn and loving "Nonna", she wanted nothing more than visits together with her extended family including grandson Alexander and his mother Angela (née Indovina), granddaughters Alison, Heather, Kristen, grandson Gianluca and his sister Milena (Canizares). Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., at Goulding, south of Steeles). A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church (191 Wade Gate, Thornhill). Entombment to follow at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Radio Maria ( www.radiomaria.ca ) or Mackenzie Health ( www.mckenziehealth.ca ). Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close