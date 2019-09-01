OVCJAK, Angela It is with heavy hearts that we announce passing of Angela Ovcjak on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Dom Lipa. Predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph, and her daughter, Silvi Kolaric, as well as her sister Milka Hribar. Cherished mother of Ani, Joe and Mark, and their families, including 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by friends and relatives in Canada, USA and Slovenia. Angela's kindness and warm embrace will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Wednesday, September 4th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral mass will be Thursday, September 5th, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (739 Browns Line). Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019