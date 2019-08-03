MEALIA, Angela Philomena Passed peacefully the morning of August 1, 2019. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a successful business woman. She will be greatly missed by her 5 children: Deborah (Jim), Michael (Susan), John (Joanne), Mary and Beth. Also her brother Dr. John Pastore, grandchildren: Maria, Jeremy, Julia, Kate, Tiffany, Zachary, Alexandra, Jessica, Francisco, Lorenzo, Angela and Christopher, great-grandchildren: Avery, James, Gabriela, Chiara, Isaiah, Ana Maria, Boston and Aspen. Angela also loved and was loved by Marcie, Demos and Fabian. Angela (Angel) lived a full, rich life filled with great memories and friendships. An independent woman who taught her family so many lessons which we will carry forward. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Donations to Mackenzie Health Foundation-Palliative Care Unit. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019