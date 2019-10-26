SCORDAMAGLIA, Angela (nee RONDINELLI) Angela passed away peacefully at Kensington Gardens, in her 91st year, on October 24, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Giuseppe. Loving mother of Jack (Diane), Jim (Maureen) and Antonia (Leo). Cherished nonna to Paolo, Joseph, Daniel, Cristina and Matthew and bisnonna to Michael and Sofia. Fondly remembered by brothers Pasquale and Egidio and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the 1st floor staff at Kensington Gardens for their wonderful and compassionate care of mom over the past 3 years. Resting at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst Street on Sunday, October 27th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral mass on Monday, October 28th at 9:30 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 101 Grace Street, Toronto followed by entombment in Prospect Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019