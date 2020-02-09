Home

M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
More Obituaries for ANGELANTONIO GRIMALDI
ANGELANTONIO "TONY" GRIMALDI

ANGELANTONIO "TONY" GRIMALDI Obituary
GRIMALDI, ANGELANTONIO "TONY" Peacefully, at St. Hilda's Senior Care Community, in Toronto, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Anna Grimaldi (nee Cussuto, 2016). Loving Father of Carolyn and her husband Gib Paul and Rita Borges. Cherished Nonno of Anthony, Adam, Gabriel, Jeremy (Ludmila), Gregory and the late Lori Lee Paul, and Great-Nonno of Jessie, Taylor, Madison, Jayden and James. Funeral is Monday, February 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 129 Metro Road N,, Keswick, Ontario, mass at 11 a.m. Entombment Highland Memory Gardens, North York, Ontario. In memory of Tony, donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020
