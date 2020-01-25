|
SIMKUS, Angele Peacefully, on January 22, 2020, in Toronto, at the age of 95. Angele was predeceased by her beloved husband Vytautas (John) (2008), and her daughter Dr. Nora (1987). She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her sister Birute Darzinskas, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway), on Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Lithuanian Martyrs, 2185 Stavebank Rd., Mississauga (south of The Queensway), on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, or CNIB Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020