Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Angele SIMKUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angele SIMKUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angele SIMKUS Obituary
SIMKUS, Angele Peacefully, on January 22, 2020, in Toronto, at the age of 95. Angele was predeceased by her beloved husband Vytautas (John) (2008), and her daughter Dr. Nora (1987). She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her sister Birute Darzinskas, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway), on Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Lithuanian Martyrs, 2185 Stavebank Rd., Mississauga (south of The Queensway), on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, or CNIB Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -