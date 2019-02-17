GATTESCO, ANGELINA (nee AVIAN) Peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Humber River Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gino (1977). Loving mother of Renata and husband Luigino Fabbro, Serge and wife Maggie. Dear Nonna of Matthew and wife Meighan, Michelle and husband Steven, Justin, Ryan, and bisnonna of Alexia, Maddie, Paige, Vienna and Cassia. Angelina will be missed by her sisters and brother: Ughetta, Liliana, Gianni and the late Edda. Friends and family may visit on Monday, February, 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Bayview and Langstaff). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of St. Joseph in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Donations to Humber River Hospital would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019