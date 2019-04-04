TARASCA, ANGELINA At 80 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Angelina dearly loved her family, friends, community and expressed her love by cooking. Angelina, loving wife of the late Nicola. Dear mother of Teresa (Domenic) Ismaele, Diana and Joe (Linda). Grandmother of Vanessa (Dan Cook), Vince, Daniel, Nick and Marija. Friends may call at Trull Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 1111 Danforth Ave. (west of Greenwood Ave.), (416) 465-4661, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 162 Leslie St. (west of Greenwood Ave., north of Queen St. E.), on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Ln. (off Don Mills Rd., north of Finch Ave. E.).
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2019