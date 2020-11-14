VENTRESCA, Angelina (nee NOLFI) February 20, 1933 - November 6, 2020 Angelina passed away peacefully, after a long battle with Alzheimer's at her home in Bugnara Aquila, Italy and re-joins Gentile (passed away January 16, 2017), her dearest husband of 66 years. Angelina lived a diverse life, going from farming in rural Italy to working in factories and raising a family in Toronto and finally returning back to Bugnara. Angelina's joy in life was her family for whom she enjoyed preparing great meals, with a wit and wisdom that will be missed by all. She is survived by her children Antonietta (John) and Camillo (Rosanna), grandchildren Anthony-James (Kristina), John Paul (Jennifer), Nicole (Richie) and Matteo as well as her 6 great-grandchildren, Lydia, Mia, Matteo, Gianluca, Emilia, and Nicolas. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Giovanna and Maria and brother-in-law Panfilo (Natalina) Ventresca along with her many nieces and nephews. The Ventresca and Vittorio families thank Donna and Diego for the truly affectionate care they long provided for our dear Mom and Nonna.



