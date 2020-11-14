1/1
Angelina VENTRESCA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VENTRESCA, Angelina (nee NOLFI) February 20, 1933 - November 6, 2020 Angelina passed away peacefully, after a long battle with Alzheimer's at her home in Bugnara Aquila, Italy and re-joins Gentile (passed away January 16, 2017), her dearest husband of 66 years. Angelina lived a diverse life, going from farming in rural Italy to working in factories and raising a family in Toronto and finally returning back to Bugnara. Angelina's joy in life was her family for whom she enjoyed preparing great meals, with a wit and wisdom that will be missed by all. She is survived by her children Antonietta (John) and Camillo (Rosanna), grandchildren Anthony-James (Kristina), John Paul (Jennifer), Nicole (Richie) and Matteo as well as her 6 great-grandchildren, Lydia, Mia, Matteo, Gianluca, Emilia, and Nicolas. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Giovanna and Maria and brother-in-law Panfilo (Natalina) Ventresca along with her many nieces and nephews. The Ventresca and Vittorio families thank Donna and Diego for the truly affectionate care they long provided for our dear Mom and Nonna. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved