MELOFF, ANGELINE (nee BOSHIS) March 9, 1930 - June 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Donway Place, in the loving arms of her family. Angie, our sweet Mom, Miko and Baba, was born on March 9, 1930 in the small, Greek village of Krataro. As a child, she worked hard on the family farm and bravely endured the hardships of WWII. At the age of 19, she immigrated to the United States, and then to Canada where she met and married her beloved husband, Danny Meloff (deceased 2017). They raised their children with unconditional love, instilling in them strong values focused on accountability, respect, hard work and kindness to others. There was nothing more imprtant to them than family. The love and loyalty we now have for each other is a tribute to them. Mom's cheerful, kind and generous attitude made her the heart of the home, and a great friend to all who knew her. Her beautiful smile would light up a room, and her warm embrace would soothe whoever needed a hug! She was an incredible cook and loved hosting dinners for family, friends and neighbours. Beautiful, even at 90, Dad always said she was the prettiest and best dressed woman, wherever they went. Her gardens were beautiful, and she happily spent many hours tending them. Next to her family, hockey was a big part of Meloff life, and she not only loved the game, she became quite capable of analyzing it for anyone who asked! Mom and Dad went on many trips, but their favorite ones were those spent with their children and grandchildren. She loved us fiercely, and while we are heartbroken to lose her, we will be forever blessed and grateful for the love she gave us. Angie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Danny Meloff and survived by her children, Chris Meloff (Susan), Joanne Spironello (Bob), and D.J. Meloff (Mary Jane). She was an incredible Baba to her eight grandchildren, Jordan Meloff (Colleen), Daniel Meloff (Nicole), Emily Graber (Dustin), Taylor Glover (Scott), Cristina Batey (Brandon), Christopher Meloff, Abby Meloff and Jack Meloff, and her nine great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brooklyn Meloff, Micayla and Mackenzie Meloff, Austyn Rose Graber, Benjamin and Olivia Glover and Emma and Matteo Batey. To Drs. Silverman and Leung, LHIN, and the outstanding staff at Donway, thank you for your guidance, compassion and love. We are truly blessed to have had you in her life as well as ours. Lynn, Mary and Dushenka, there are no words for how much you meant to Mom and us. A Celebration of Life for Angie will be arranged at a future date. Condolences may be left at: https://mountpleasantgroup. permavita.com/site/Angeline Meloff.html?s=120 In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to: Saints Cyril & Methody Cathedral, 237 Sackville St., Toronto, ON M5A 3G1, would be appreciated.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.