NAZARETH, ANGELINE NICHOLAS Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 95. She is survived by her children: Clara (John), Francis (Agnes), Rose (Jay), and son-in-law Hershal. She will be missed by her loving grandchildren: Sandra, Isidore, Neil, Sharon, Karl, Nikki, Salila, Mark, and Natasha and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Lily Novis. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1 on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to take place at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 14 High Gate Drive, Markham, Ontario, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Lung Association of Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2019