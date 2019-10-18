ANGELINE NICHOLAS NAZARETH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANGELINE NICHOLAS NAZARETH.
Service Information
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON
L3R 5G1
(905)-305-8508
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
14 High Gate Drive
Markham, ON
View Map
Obituary

NAZARETH, ANGELINE NICHOLAS Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 95. She is survived by her children: Clara (John), Francis (Agnes), Rose (Jay), and son-in-law Hershal. She will be missed by her loving grandchildren: Sandra, Isidore, Neil, Sharon, Karl, Nikki, Salila, Mark, and Natasha and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Lily Novis. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1 on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to take place at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 14 High Gate Drive, Markham, Ontario, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Lung Association of Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.