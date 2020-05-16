CHRISTOPOULOS, Angelique (Angie) (nee LALKOS GEORGE) August 14, 1928 – May 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of Angie, who for many years struggled with dementia in long-term care, and has now passed away due to Covid–19 complications; she fought bravely to the very end. She was born in the village of Turnava, Prasino, Florina, Greece, to Chris and Eoanna Lalkos George. Angie (Gela) is reunited with her loving husband Elias and their son Perry Christopoulos. Proud mother to Yvonne (Alex) Nikalaidis. Grandmother to Kate, Michael and Matthew. Godmother to Penny, Alex, Paul and Lorraine. She will be missed by many family and friends. Her hospitality, generosity and zest for life were unmatched to anyone. We have lost her beauty and will miss her greatly. We are grateful to the staff at Erin Meadows Long-Term Care Home, for the care and compassion they showed during her time with them. Due to Covid–19 restrictions, this will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Women's College Hospital, in Angie's memory. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.