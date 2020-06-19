ANGELO AMMENDOLIA

AMMENDOLIA, ANGELO March 8, 1931 - June 16, 2020 I was born in St. Giorgio Morgeto Reggio, Calabria and was the youngest of a family of 10. I was affectionately referred to by my eldest sister as "Lultimo Fiore". My strong sense of family grew from my hard-working parents and my beloved brothers and sisters, whom I shared a special bond with. The first time I travelled out of Italy was when I immigrated to Canada in 1954. It is on the "Saturnia" where I celebrated my 23rd birthday, which brought me to Pier 21 in Halifax. After living with family in Toronto and working and saving money, I was able to return to Italy and unite with the "love of my life" Elena. We married in 1959, after a very short courtship (40 days!). During our wonderful 61 years of marriage, we were blessed with 6 children: Mary (Mike), Stella (Paul deceased), Carlo (Veronica), Domenic (Linda) and the twins Rita (John) and Rosa (Vince). During the early years we lived with my sister and brothers and had our first 3 children. Although we were limited in space, these were happy times as we would eat and drink together after some very long days and manage to have enough energy to laugh, sing and tell stories…no need for TV! After making enough money through my landscaping business, we were able to afford a small house in Downsview where we had our other 3 children. Soon we outgrew this house and through the insistence and advice of my very dear friend, we settled down in what today is still referred to as "The Farm". It is here "with the help of God", my supportive wife and my hard-working children that we were able to open up "Angelo's Garden Centre". I am proud of Carlo, Stella and Domenic who thankfully continue to carry on my legacy. After 89 years of living, 61 years of marriage, over 45 years in business, 6 loving children, 4 sons-in-law, 2 daughters-in-law, 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, I can honestly say I have no regrets. I was able to have my wife with me until the end, my children and their spouses to lean on, my grandchildren to sing to and to tell my life stories to, all while still being able to eat what I wanted and drink my wine. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested something they know their father would have definitely appreciated as he did it many times with so many of us. We ask for everyone to enjoy their favourite bottle of wine while toasting to Angelo...he will be raising his glass from above with all of his family and buddies while singing one of his many songs. A private Prayer Service will be held. I would like to end my story with some of my "Nonno-isms" written in my granddaughter's book: "I love my wife and my wife loves me" "You my besta grandchild" "God bless you, but me first"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store