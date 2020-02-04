|
CAROFANO, ANGELO Peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, surrounded by his family. He will be sadly missed by Caroline and his son Frankie. Dear brother of Cathy and Raymond. The family would like to thank Dr. Georg Bjarnason and nurse Nasan Bandali for their ongoing and unconditional support for the last 4 years. Friends and family may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, February 5th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral mass St. David's Parish, 2601 Major Mackenzie Dr. W., Maple, on Thursday, February 6th at 9:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Odette Cancer Centre, Kidney Cancer Research. https://donte.sunnybrook.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020