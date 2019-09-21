Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo COLGONI. View Sign Obituary

COLGONI, Angelo It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Angelo Colgoni. Angelo passed with dignity, courage and strength on September 18, 2019 at the age of 100. Born May 15, 1919, Angelo was a sportsman in his early years, proudly served in the Canadian Military during World War II and became an avid golfer in his retirement years - achieving three holes-in-one! He married the love of his life, Yvonne Fitzgerald, in July of 1941 and, together, raised three children: Geraldine (Terry), Frank (Judy) and Angela. He was predeceased by Yvonne but demonstrated loving devotion to her memory in the years since she passed. He will be greatly missed by those he touched during his life including his children, his grandchildren: Christine, Jennifer (Warren and great-grandchildren Isabelle and Oscar), David and Andrew (Sarah and great-grandchild Anson). Angelo leaves behind loving sisters Rose and Lena and was predeceased by father Francesco (Frank), mother Adelina, sister Olivia and son-in-law Terry. The family would like to thank the doctors, nursing staff, physiotherapists and spiritual volunteers at North York General Hospital 7SE for their care and kindness during this difficult time. Dad, we love you and will miss you with all our hearts.

