TOFFOLI, ANGELO GINO January 3, 1935 - January 27, 2020 Angelo Gino Toffoli was born January 3, 1935 and peacefully passed on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband to Lidia for over 60 years; loving father to Deborah and Angela; cherished and adored grandfather (Nonno) to Nicholas and Sydney; esteemed brother to Silvio (Rebecca), Carlo and predeceased by William; an admired uncle (Zio) to Jason (Lindsay), Chris (Jasmin), Michael (Danielle), Gino (Paola); Linda (George), Natasha (Tony) and loyal friend and mentor to all at the Royal Ontario Golf Club. Angelo you are always in our hearts and will be loved and missed forever. The visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Thursday, January 30th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.), on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The family kindly requests memorial donations in lieu of flowers be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or .
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020