COMELLA, ANGELO JOSEPH Peacefully in Toronto on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Grimaldi). Much loved father of Steaven (Nancy) and Anita (Gary). Proud Nonno of Liam and Sophia. Predeceased by his sister Antoinette Longo and her husband Vincent "Jimmy" Longo. Angelo grew up whistling happily in the Sunkist Fruit Market on the Danforth with his family and continued sharing his bounty of fruit, vegetables and smiles with family and friends his whole life. He was grounded in his faith and always felt gratitude for what God had provided for him and his loved ones. His family was always first and he will be lovingly remembered by extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 12th at 1:00 p.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 24 Cheritan Avenue (1 block south of Lawrence). Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Canadian Food for Children, 1258 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga L5E 1E9 would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019