VESSIOS, Angelo Of Scarborough, Ontario, passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Monday, February 3, 2020 in his 90th year. Angelo will be lovingly missed by his wife, Helen, after 66 years of marriage, son George (Sandra), sister-in-law Sophie (Kerie) and Denise Bradley. Proud Dedo to Alison (Jerry), Stefan, and Samantha (Taylor). Great-grandfather to Casius. He will be remembered by numerous family members and friends in Canada and Australia. Angelo was predeceased by his parents, Thomai and Detho, his sister Mitra, and son Paul. Angelo was retired from Bell Canada (28 years of service). He enjoyed working outside in his vegetable and flower gardens. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at Jerrett Funeral Home (660 Kennedy Road). Chapel Service will be on Monday, February 10th, at 1 pm. Burial to follow chapel service at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to A Living Tribute – Plant a Tree in Memory can be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020