Angie CANTOR
CANTOR, Angie (nee ANGELENE PACIONE) Peacefully went home to God on July 18, 2020, in Etobicoke, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Allan, her parents, Joe and Rose, and eight cherished brothers and sisters. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Angie was born before television was invented, two years after the end of the First World War. She grew up in a large Canadian-Italian family living on Donlands Avenue in East York. She enjoyed a long and rewarding career with CN, keeping in touch with former coworkers who became old "railway friends." Angie and Allan travelled often, visiting Europe and Alaska, among other places. Her talents in the kitchen resulted in mouth-watering desserts such as butter tarts and coconut cream pie. A physical marvel who was still running up stairs in her late 70s, Angie was mentally sharp until the end. She was shrewd, strong, generous and kind, liked a drink and to laugh, and valued her God, family and friends above all else. Angie was devoted to her father in his later years and she and Allan took Joe on several trips. When Allan's health failed, Angie was a tireless and compassionate caregiver. In recent years, she was supported by wonderful friends who made it possible for her to live at home, as she wished. Angie's family is forever grateful. A Memorial Mass celebrating Angie's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of Angie a beloved co worker from CN for both of us and as a friend. She was always there when you needed her and we will always remember her
WILLIAM ( Bill ) AND SANDRA WEISS
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Angie was a lovely friend. She was a devoted 'prayer warrior'. She was always so concerned and sympathetic. During difficulties we always felt better knowing Angie was praying for us. Even in the last year she enjoyed her lunch with us at Red Lobster and our leftover Halloween chocolate bars we brought her at church. Her laughter was always a joy to hear. You could see the sparkle in her eyes and a sense of mischieviousness. She will be so missed by my wife Nada and I.
Nada and Bruce Dancy
Friend
July 23, 2020
Angie was such a loving, giving person Always caring for others
As her Hairdresser we become good friends
I gonna miss her very much
Margaret
Friend
