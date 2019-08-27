MURCHISON, ANGUS A. Peacefully, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners- Mississauga, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Carol, for 58 years. Loving father of Laura and Peter. Survived by his sister Elinor Gillis of Point Prim, Prince Edward Island. Predeceased by sisters Evelyn, Anne, Jean, and Rolla and brothers Simon and John. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy 10 N. of Q.E.W), on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019