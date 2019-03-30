Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANGUS FREDERICK CHANCEY. View Sign

CHANCEY, ANGUS FREDERICK Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at The Greater Niagara Hospital, at the age of 96. Born in St. John's, Newfoundland. A World War II Veteran (Royal Navy) and retired employee of de Havilland Aircraft (Date 1991). Beloved Husband of the late Helen (2017). He will be sadly missed by his children Helen Meli (Sam), Robert (Deborah), Laura and Wallace (Hilary). Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Madison, Aaron, Colton, Cruz, Alanna, Hailey, Ashley and Wesley. Predeceased by his brothers Wallace (1944) and Bruce (1977). Much-loved brother-in-law of Martha Ibbertson. Angus will forever be in the hearts of his many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke (Albion Rd. and Hwy. 27), on Friday, March 29th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, March 30th, at 11 a.m. in the Glendale Chapel. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to The War Amps in Angus' name would be appreciated by the family.

