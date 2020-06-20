BROWN, ANGUS GRAHAM February 19, 1939 – June 12, 2020 Angus Brown,"Lovey" to his wife Ida for the past 53 years, passed away at North York General Hospital on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Janet and James and sister Elizabeth (Betty). He is survived by his wife Ida (nee Sokolowski), sister Jo Cardle (late John Cardle), sister-in-law, Fay Fernandes (Fred), many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a grand-niece, the family pet dog Chapley, and their very special family friend of 52 years, Dawn Brereton. Angus was born in Cartgill (Gartsherrie), Scotland, and was very proud of his Scottish heritage, He was fortunate to have parents who believed in exploring the great outdoors and many weekends they would take long hikes over the surrounding countryside. Angus' father was a signalman for the British Railroad, so Angus naturally developed a fascination with trains and train spotting as a boy. His first job was in the booking office at Stirling Station, which is where he also spent days spotting the arrival and departure of trains and crossing them off in his train book. He maintained his interest in trains into adulthood and he set up an elaborate train set in the basement of their first house and spent hours working the different rails and systems. When they sold the house, Angus donated his equipment to a charitable organization that worked with children. As a young man, Angus developed a deep and lifelong love of jazz music and he would often travel to London to go to Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club. He also spent many weekends in Edinburgh, where he and his cousin would have many late-night jaunts around the city. Angus did his National Service in Scotland and was deployed to Libya for most of the duration of his service. He often remarked that the two-year stint in the Army provided great grounding for later life. When Angus moved to Canada in 1963, he worked for the Bank of Montreal for 25+ years. In his retirement Angus found delight in becoming a school bus driver. When his mother and sister Betty and her family joined Angus and his sister Jo in Canada following the death of his father, Angus felt that his life was complete with all his family on this side of the "pond". Ida and Angus loved to travel, and they visited many exotic places, travelling across Europe, (starting off, of course, in Scotland), as well as Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and the Caribbean Islands. For many years Angus was a keen participant in the notorious Hogtown Hash House Harriers, a running club. He served as the club's GM for a number of years and his great sense of humor helped him provide many quirky "hash names" for fellow members. Angus was most content in his garden and among the traditional garden planting believed in giving his yard some rather unique features reflecting his sense of humour and international travels. Many a nieghbour or passerby would stop to chat and admire his handiwork. Every Labour Day, he would host a birthday barbeque for his beloved dog with family, friends and neighbours. Naturally, Angus had a true love for fine Scotch which, fittingly, was the subject of one of his last conversations with his male nurse in the hospital. He was probably thinking "What do I have to do around here to get a Scotch?"! In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, may be made to the Salvation Army or the Alzheimer's Society. A celebration of life to honour Angus will take place at a later date. When you walk where once we walked together And reach by habit for my hand And finding none, feel sorrow start to steal upon you Be still Close your eyes Breathe Listen for my footfall in your heart I am not gone but merely walk within you.