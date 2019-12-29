REES, ANGUS MATHESON June 10, 1927 to December 26, 2019 Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, Proud Newfoundlander, Graduate of Danforth Tech, Royal Canadian Air Force, Boy Scout Leader, Marathoner, Woodworker, Retired IBMer Dad passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his wife Dorothea (nee Andrews) of 37 years. Wonderful second life with his friend Evelyn Card. Father to Norman and his wife Judith and Daphne and her husband Christopher Hamill. Grandfather to Jennifer and Andrew Sheppard, Matthew and Melinda Rees and Julia Hamill and Benji Brunner. Great-grandfather to Henry, Cole, Peter and Hailey. He loved us all and we loved him. A Celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019