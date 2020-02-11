|
|
PLESKO, Anica July 26, 1927 - February 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, following a prolonged illness. Predeceased by her beloved husband Stane Plesko (1995). Survived by her sister Antonija. Loving mother to Ciril (Margareth), Stanley, Olga (Ray), Miriam (Stephen) and Edward (Catherine). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Madeleine, Simon, Gabrielle, Mark, Adam (Tayjah), Megan, Raymond and Byron. Born in Zabnica, Slovenija. Will be fondly remembered by relatives and friends in Canada, USA, Argentina and Slovenija. Visitation will take place at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., on Wednesday, February 12th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church on Thursday, February 13th at 11:00 a.m. (739 Browns Ln.). Burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Mississauga. Special thanks to Father Leopold Valant for visits and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dom Lipa would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020