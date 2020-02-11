Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Resources
More Obituaries for Anica PLESKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anica PLESKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anica PLESKO Obituary
PLESKO, Anica July 26, 1927 - February 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, following a prolonged illness. Predeceased by her beloved husband Stane Plesko (1995). Survived by her sister Antonija. Loving mother to Ciril (Margareth), Stanley, Olga (Ray), Miriam (Stephen) and Edward (Catherine). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Madeleine, Simon, Gabrielle, Mark, Adam (Tayjah), Megan, Raymond and Byron. Born in Zabnica, Slovenija. Will be fondly remembered by relatives and friends in Canada, USA, Argentina and Slovenija. Visitation will take place at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., on Wednesday, February 12th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church on Thursday, February 13th at 11:00 a.m. (739 Browns Ln.). Burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Mississauga. Special thanks to Father Leopold Valant for visits and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dom Lipa would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -