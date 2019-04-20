Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANITA ELINOR FALCONI. View Sign

FALCONI, ANITA ELINOR (nee PETROLIA) August 11, 1930 - April 17, 2019 Mom passed away peacefully at The Westbury Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving children and special caregivers. She was predeceased by parents Rosario Catino and Mary Petrolia (nee Lucenti) of North Bay and loving husband Santé J. Sandy Falconi (June 2, 2005). After marrying Dad at a young age, Mom left North Bay for Montreal and then Sault Ste. Marie where she was a devoted stay-at-home mother. She offered Dad countless hours of help in his successful pharmacy. In 1966, Mom packed up the household and we all followed Dad to Toronto so he could pursue his dream of becoming a dentist. At this time, she became an office secretary at Richview Collegiate Institute to help support the family while Dad completed his studies. Mom was a consummate homemaker, an impeccable dresser and enjoyed shopping, cooking and knitting. She relished travelling with family and friends, whether it was to an international destination or a simple bus trip to Rama. Left to celebrate her life are children Sandra (John Srigley), Michael (Silvana Piazza), Paul (Susan Dominelli) and Gregory (Rosemary Bianchi). Mom also leaves her doting grandchildren Jocelyn (Jonathan Polak), Justin (Hannah Drury) and Jillian Srigley; Angela (Jeff Ferrari), Sandy, Michelle (Kevin Linka), Adam and Jessica Falconi; Jordan, Laurel and Alexander Falconi; Natalie and Andrew Falconi. She was a proud great-grandmother to Kiara, Melanie and Sophia Linka, Ayelet and Akiva Polak Srigley and Mikayla Ferrari. Also mourning her passing are sister Jacqueline (Gerry Emond) and brother Louis (Lucille Lamothe predeceased), of North Bay. The family will be forever grateful for the tremendous care given to Mom in recent years by Rowena, Celeste, Nida, Lull and other members of the Thornbrook Home Health and CCAC Teams. Their devotion allowed her to stay comfortably in her home until almost one year ago. Dr. Wong and her CCAC Palliative Team were invaluable, offering their undivided attention and emotional support, not only to Mom but also the family. When the move to long term care became necessary Mom was lucky to find herself at The Westbury. The caring, dedicated staff of the 8th Floor with their undivided attention and emotional support, not only to Mom but also the family, will be cherished forever. There are no words to thank all of you enough. Your extraordinary care and dedication provided Mom with comfort and dignity to the end. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St.W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass to take place on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W. Toronto. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Please consider a donation in Anita's memory to the Sunnybrook Foundation indicating Dementia and Neurodegenerative diseases. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca



