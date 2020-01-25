|
GUILBAULT, ANITA Anita Germaine (née Gauvreau) Guilbault of Toronto passed away peacefully at the age of 93, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Roland Guilbault, daughter Sharon, siblings Tom (Laurette), Aurore (Cornelio), Hector, Albert, Oscar (Yvette), Jim, Irene (Richard), Leo, Theresa (Jerry) and niece Lucy. Survived by her brother Patrick (May) and sisters-in-law Florence, Therese, Eveline, Rita (Guilbault) Paquette and many nieces and nephews. Anita was born August 24, 1926 in Coniston, Ontario, to Delphis and Lucia Gauvreau. During the war, she worked at the Inco smelter in Coniston and subsequently moved to Toronto where she spent the next 70 years. For 30 years she was a manager at Fran's Restaurant (St. Clare and Yonge). After retiring, she worked at a local 7/11 outlet for 15 years. At the age of 90, she gave up her Toronto apartment and moved to a retirement home in Cobourg to be near her niece Diane. Following cremation, a funeral service and burial will take place in Coniston this summer. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Anita, please do so to your favourite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020