DORSCHELL, ANITA JANE 1929 – 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anita Jane Dorschell (nee Yellowley) on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Charles Jerome (Jerry) Dorschell for 63 years. Loving mother to Leslie, Judy (Doug) Hare, Alison (Chris) Campbell, Cynthia (Colin) Martyn. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Hare. She always put us before herself and her kindness and generosity will be remembered. We will miss her. Anita was born in Kingston, Ontario. She is survived by her sisters Ann and Dorothea and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Robert and Charles. Anita was a longtime employee of Bank of Montreal, a volunteer for Oakville Public Library and a member of the Catholic Women's League. Activities she enjoyed bridge, orienteering, sailing, golfing, swimming and skiing. Family and friends are welcome at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600) from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Saint Dominic Roman Catholic Church, 2415 Rebecca Street, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ian Anderson House or the or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019