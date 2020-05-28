ANITA JEAN GRAY
GRAY, ANITA JEAN (nee ST. GERMAIN) December 20, 1929 - May 21, 2020 It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of our dear mother on May 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Anita was predeceased by her husband Bob (2000) and sister, Yvonne Stumbillich (2006). Loving mother to Jackie (John), Colleen (Eugene), Mark (Elisabeth), Kevin (Marci, deceased), grandchildren Robbie, Holly, Kurtis and great-grandchild Dominic, and partner of 18 years, Ross Weir. Anita showed great talent as a young girl with her dancing prowess. At one time, she was on stage at the Royal Alex with her sister Yvonne. Anita was an inspiration to her family. She raised four children and worked full time for most of her life. She was tireless supporter of all our sports activities, attending most of our games and being our biggest fan. She had many fond memories of working at Peek Freans and then at Queens Park as Executive Assistant to the Liberal MPP for Port Colbourne, until her retirement. After retirement, she took on new challenges. She learned to quilt and made beautiful quilts for each of us. She was an active lawn bowler and loved playing cards, including euchre, bridge and wizard. Anita loved to travel and with her partner Ross was able to visit Europe, as well as make annual visits to Florida as snowbirds. The family is planning a Celebration of Life when conditions allow.

Published in Toronto Star on May 28, 2020.
