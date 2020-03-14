|
|
BRIDGE, Anita-Lynn (nee MacDONALD) Passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Georgetown, Ontario, at the age of 53. Beloved wife of Chris. Loving mother of Samantha, Heather and Sara. Zuzu to Xavier and Elizabeth, her grandchildren. Daughter of Marguerite and Lloyd and sister of Greg and Derek. Anita was greatly loved by all her family. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Parish, 1171 Clarkson Road, Mississauga, on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Springcreek Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in her memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020