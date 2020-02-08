Home

ANITA MARIE COLEMAN

COLEMAN, ANITA MARIE (nee DAVIS) Passed away peacefully in Brampton, Ontario, on January 27, 2020, in her 92nd year. She was married to the late Jack Coleman and is survived by her daughters Janet Avery (Brian Menard), Lynn Coleman and Kim Wright, grandchildren Ryan Avery, Matthew Avery, Chris Thompson (Megan), Kaitie Thompson, Devin Wright, Laura Menard (Dan) and Matthew Menard (Tiffany) and her great-grandson Easton Avery. No funeral will be held. Mom liked to go out to dinner, so the immediate family is toasting Mom at a favourite restaurant. She is probably busy on a golf course now, where she spent her happiest times. Donations in her name to the Alzheimer Association or the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
