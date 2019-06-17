BEARD, ANN It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden of passing our mother Ann Beard at Michael Garron Hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in her 68th year. Beloved wife of Bruce. Loving mother of Caroline (Bill), Angela, and Michelle (Kristal). Beloved nanny of Christine, Cameila, and Taylor. Dear sister of Jim (Pauline), late Mary (late Charlie), and Irene (Bert). Daughter of late May and late Gus Wood. Wonderful Auntie to many. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. and Friday, June 21st from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. in St. John's Catholic Church, 794 Kingston Rd., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lupus Foundation or charity of choice.

