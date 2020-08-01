1/1
ANN CHRISTINE LOGAN-MORDEN
LOGAN-MORDEN, ANN CHRISTINE On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, passed at Ian Anderson House, Oakville. She is survived by Husband Larry, Sons Jamie and David, Daughter-In-Law Alexis, Grandchildren Austin, Jack and Isabel. All of whom she loved dearly. Remembered fondly by her friends and colleagues at Toronto Catholic District School Board where she taught for 33 years. A beloved member of the Ontario Genealogical Society for 20 years. 5 years serving as the President of the Halton Peel Branch. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, where family and friends can share fond memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ian Anderson House.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
