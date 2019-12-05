DONICH, Ann January 8, 1929 – December 3, 2019 It is with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Ann on December 3, 2019 at Southlake Residential Care Village in her 91st year. She is reunited with her husband Michael, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage. Ann leaves behind her 5 children: Jayne, Edward, Jennifer, Richard and Lisa. A beloved Nana to 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a devoted, loving mother and grandmother. A woman of strength and virtue. A visitation will take place at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, 905-898-2100, on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Cathedral of the Nativity of the Mother of God, 257 Shaw Street, Toronto, followed by interment at Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019