SMOLA, ANN DOROTHY ELIZABETH (nee FURLONG) (1929 - 2020) It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our cherished mother and grandmother on November 21, 2020. Ann was predeceased by her devoted husband George (1982). Loving mother of Patricia, Mary, Catherine (Dennis), Nancy (Kevin), George (Barbara) and Joan. Much-loved grandmother of Matthew, Eric, Melanie, Gregory, George and Sarah. She is survived by her brother Gerald Furlong and predeceased by her brother Henry. After attending teacher's college at the University of Western Ontario, Ann taught overseas from 1954-1956, on the Royal Canadian Air Force base in Zweibrücken, Germany. This is where Ann met and married the love of her life, George, a RCAF fighter pilot. In 1956, Ann and George returned back to Canada, settling in Toronto to start their family. After her children reached school age, Ann worked for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, as a primary grade teacher, from 1973 until her retirement in 1989. Her memory will live on in the countless lives she touched as a compassionate and caring teacher. Funeral mass to take place on Wednesday, November 25th at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church (14 Highgate Dr., Markham), to be followed by an interment at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery (Sarnia, Ontario). In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Diabetes Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store