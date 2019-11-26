CAMPS, ANN ELISABETH (nee ROBINSON) B. Pharm. (Chelsea College,) Ph.D. (University of London), C. Chem. FRSC (UK), C. Chem, FCIC. On November 18, 2019 after a short illness. Born 1933 in Ilford, UK. Predeceased by her first husband Dr. R.G. Lingard (deceased) and second husband Professor Francis. E. Camps (deceased). Survived by cousin Derek Robinson and family in England, and friends in Toronto. Dr. Camps was formerly the chief of the occupational health laboratory and consultant in forensic toxicology for the province of Ontario. Formerly president of the Soroptomist International, Toronto Branch. Author/editor of many scientific and forensic articles and publications. A private cremation will take place with ashes to be scattered in England. With thanks to the doctors and staff of St. Joseph's Health Centre, Beverly Samuels and her wonderful team of caregivers, friends Kazik Jedzejczak, Elaine Hykawy, and Brenda White, and the law firm of Legge & Legge.

