Service Information McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd. 152 King Street East Oshawa , ON L1H 1B6 (905)-433-5558 Obituary

BROWN, ANN ELIZABETH (nee HOWDEN) At Hillsdale Terraces in Oshawa on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Jenkins Brown. Predeceased by brothers John, Robert, George, and Richard "Harry" Howden, and by sisters Helen Bond and Catherine Howden, and survived by 2 sisters-in-law, Norma Howden of Brighton and Margaret Howden of Collingwood. Will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews Arthur Bond (Debbie) of Florida, John Bond (Debbie) of Florida, Suzanne Howden of Toronto, David Howden (Catherine Mackay) of Collingwood, Joanne Gibson (Mark) of Peterborough, Barbara Baguley (Warren) of Innisfil, Louise Owens (Michael) of Almonte, Thomas Howden of London, James Howden of Etobicoke, Richard Howden (Kim) of Brighton, Karen Howden (Tom) of London England and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews in Ontario and cousins in Massachusetts. Many thanks to the kind and caring staff at Hillsdale Terraces. As Ann would say to us, "Goodbye dearie, love to you now and always, and safe travels." Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH - ANDERSON - KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery. Donations in memory of Ann to SickKIds Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at

