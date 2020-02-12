|
LYNCH, Ann Elizabeth (nee SCHUMMER) June 18, 1919 - February 5, 2020 After a life well lived, Ann died peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Her gentle temperament and warm character affected all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Born in Linwood, Ontario, Ann's large family was a lifelong source of joy. Trained as an RN, she enlisted with the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps where she worked at Chorley Park Military Hospital for returning soldiers before being sent to a Germans POW camp in northern Ontario. Despite the conditions, she spoke of those days as an exciting part of her life. After the war, Ann returned to St. Michael's Hospital. Her work and the many friends she made provided her with profound fulfillment. She was known and respected for her humanity and care of the city's most vulnerable people and was a shining example of nursing's most altruistic aspects. Ann was interested in everyone she met and in exploring as many aspects of life as she could. Whether it was painting, traveling, music or sports, she never lost her desire to learn and pursue new opportunities with courage and joy. This gift for living life to the fullest enabled her to gather friends easily and often. Ann was predeceased by her sons Michael and Peter. She leaves her son Bill Lynch, daughters Judi Smith (Christopher) and Joni MacFarlane (Brian), and daughter-in-law Donna Lynch. Ann was proud grandmother to seven and great-grandmother to eight. The family would like to thank everyone at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their kindness and compassion. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Sunnybrook Foundation. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 21st, 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Church, 3220 Bayview Ave.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020